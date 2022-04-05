|
05.04.2022 08:30:00
Sampo Group’s annual reporting for 2021
SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 5 April 2022 at 9:30 am
Sampo Group’s annual reporting for 2021
Sampo has published its annual reporting documents for 2021 at www.sampo.com/year2021 .
For the second time, the Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.
The firm of authorised public accountants Deloitte Ltd has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Sampo’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised).
In addition to the Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements, the following reviews and reports for the year 2021 are available at the same address:
- Group CEO’s Review by Torbjörn Magnusson
- Video reviews with the executive management
- Risk Management Report
- Corporate Governance Statement
- Annual Reports of Sampo plc’s subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum
- Sustainability Reports of If P&C, Topdanmark, Hastings and Mandatum
Sampo plc’s Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies was published on 28 February 2022. The report is available at the same address with the annual reporting documents.
The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements and the Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release.
Sampo will publish non-financial information in accordance with Chapter 3a, Section 5 of the Accounting Act. The Sustainability Report, including the EU Taxonomy disclosures, will be published in May 2022. Sampo will also publish its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report in May 2022.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
Attachments
- 743700UF3RL386WIDA22-2021-12-31-en
- Sampo's Board of Directors Report and Financial Statement
- Sampo's Corporate Governance Statement
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sampo Plc (A)
|45,93
|1,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in der Ukraine bleibt bestimmendes Thema: ATX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- DAX taucht zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börse in Japan gewinnt letztendlich leicht
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Leichte Aufschläge wurden unterdessen aus Japan gemeldet, die China-Börsen waren weiter in der Feiertagspause.