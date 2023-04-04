Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 08:30:00

Sampo Group’s annual reporting for 2022

SAMPO PLC                                              ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT                        4 April 2023 at 9:30 am

Sampo Group’s annual reporting for 2022

Sampo has published its annual reporting documents for 2022 at www.sampo.com/year2022.

The Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements and the notes to the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The firm of authorised public accountants Deloitte Ltd has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Sampo’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

In addition to the Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements, the following reviews and reports for the year 2022 are available at the same address:

  • Group CEO’s Review by Torbjörn Magnusson
  • Risk Management Report
  • Corporate Governance Statement
  • Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies
  • Annual Reports of Sampo plc’s subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum
  • Sustainability Reports of If P&C, Topdanmark, Hastings and Mandatum

The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are attached to this release.

Sampo will publish non-financial information in accordance with Chapter 3a, Section 5 of the Accounting Act. The Sustainability Report, including the EU Taxonomy disclosures, will be published in May 2023. Sampo will also publish its Solvency and Financial Condition Report in May 2023.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sampo Plc (A) 43,41 -0,55% Sampo Plc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert fester. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen