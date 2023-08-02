|
02.08.2023 10:45:00
Sampo Group's results for January–June 2023 will be published on 9 August 2023
SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 2 August 2023 at 11:45 am
Sampo Group's results for January–June 2023 will be published on 9 August 2023
Sampo Group will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2023 on 9 August between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The report, Investor Presentation and a video review with Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson will be available at www.sampo.com/result.
Conference call
9 August at 1:30 pm Finnish time (11:30 am UK time)
Tel. +1 786 697 3501, +44 (0) 33 0551 0200, +46 (0) 8 5052 0424, or +358 (0)9 2319 5437.
Conference passcode: Sampo
Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO, If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Morten Thorsrud, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.
The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
Further information:
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com
