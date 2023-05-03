03.05.2023 13:00:00

Sampo Group's results for January–March 2023 will be published on 10 May 2023

Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January–March 2023 on 10 May between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The Interim Statement, Investor Presentation and a video review with Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker will be available at www.sampo.com/result.

Conference call

10 May at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)
Tel. +1 786 697 3501, +44 33 0551 0200, +46 8 5052 0424, or +358 9 2319 5437

Conference passcode: Sampo

Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO, If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Morten Thorsrud, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the English-language conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

