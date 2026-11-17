(RTTNews) - Sampo Plc (SMP0.F, SAMPO-DKK.CO, SAMPO.HE), a Northern European property and casualty insurance group, Tuesday issued new financial targets for the 2027-2029 strategic period, expecting growth in core earnings per share.

Sampo's Board of Directors approved new financial targets, expecting 2 billion euros of underwriting result in 2029 and core earnings per share growth of more than 9 percent annually on average over 2027-2029.

The growth in earnings per share is expected to be driven mainly by selective topline growth at strong margins with a continued focus on efficiency improvements across geographies.

The company noted that efficiency improvements include the targeted 140 million euros run-rate synergies from the Topdanmark-integration, which are now expected to materialise by the end of 2027, one year ahead of the initial schedule.

Further, the Group continues to target a Solvency II ratio of between 150-190 percent and a financial leverage of below 30 percent.

The Group targets a consistently strong return on equity own funds of more than 30 percent overall.

Sampo also said it aims to return capital through a reliable and progressive regular dividend complemented by share buybacks. In a typical year, Sampo expects to return around 90 percent of its operating result, which will be core result from 2027 onwards, through dividends and share buybacks.

Morten Thorsrud, Group CEO, said, "Looking ahead, our strategic priorities remain unchanged, and our focus is on compounding Sampo's mutually reinforcing competitive advantages of underwriting and pricing excellence, strong claims management, superior customer service and distribution network, and scale-enabled operating leverage to continue to deliver attractive earnings growth."

In Helsinki, Sampo Oyj was trading at 10.07 euros, down 0.44 percent.