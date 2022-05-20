SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 May 2022 at 8:45 am



Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares

Sampo plc has, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 4,961,994 own A shares of the company and the cancellation has today been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The cancelled shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme disclosed on 30 March 2022.

The cancellation reduces the number of issued Sampo A shares with the corresponding amount but has no effect on the share capital. After the cancellation, the total number of issued Sampo A shares is 532,061,351 and the total number of votes attached to these shares is 532,061,351. Prior to the cancellation of the own shares, there were in total 537,023,345 issued Sampo A shares. After the cancellation, the total number of Sampo shares, including 1,200,000 B shares, amounts to 533,261,351 shares. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 538,061,351.

