|
10.08.2023 08:30:00
Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 August 2023 at 9:30 am EEST
Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares
Sampo plc has, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 9,381,017 own A shares of the company and the cancellation has today been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The cancelled shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme disclosed on 29 March 2023 and the repurchases were made during 3 April–1 August 2023.
The cancellation reduces the number of issued Sampo A shares with the corresponding amount but has no effect on the share capital. The cancelled amount equals 1.8 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo before the cancellation. Prior to the cancellation of the own shares, there were in total 510,977,769 issued Sampo A shares. After the cancellation, the total number of issued Sampo A shares is 501,596,752
and the total number of votes attached to these shares is 501,596,752. Including 200,000 B shares, the total number of Sampo shares now amounts to 501,796,752 shares. The total number of votes attached to the shares is now 502,596,752.
Since the start of its first share buyback programme in October 2021, Sampo has repurchased and cancelled 53.6 million shares, corresponding to 9.6 per cent of the total number of shares prior to the first share buyback programme launched in October 2021.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
For further information, please contact:
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sampo Plc (A)
|40,94
|-0,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.