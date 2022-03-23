|
23.03.2022 14:05:00
Sampo plc: Correction to Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) and a new notification from BlackRock
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 March 2022 at 3:05 pm
Sampo plc: Correction to Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) and a new notification from BlackRock
Correction to Sampo plc’s stock exchange release regarding BlackRock’s notification of major holdings on 21 March 2022 at 8:00 pm. Due to a technical rounding error, the total number of Sampo A shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was misreported to have increased above 5 per cent of Sampo plc’s total stock. The correct, unrounded share was still below 5 per cent. All the other information in the release was correct.
On 22 March 2022, Sampo received another notification from BlackRock, which is reported below.
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 21 March 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total stock.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|5.03% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.99% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|5.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
|27,828,637 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|5.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
|27,828,637 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|5.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or
cash settlement
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|45,601 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|89,941 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1,462 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B
|137,004 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
