14.05.2021 08:15:00
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 May 2021 at 9:15 am
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 12 May 2021 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights.
In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increasing above five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc’s shares and voting rights.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.12% shares
5.08% voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|5.17% shares
5.12% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.99% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.05% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|5.04% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
|28,429,342 shares
28,429,342 voting rights
|5.12% shares
5.08% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
|28,429,342 shares
28,429,342 voting rights
|5.12% shares
5.08% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or
cash settlement
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|273,889 shares
273,889 voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|953 shares
953 voting rights
|0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B
|274,842 shares
274,842 voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
