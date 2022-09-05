|
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 September 2022 at 8:00 am
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 1 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total stock.
Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 4.94 % shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.05% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 5.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
| 26,374,623 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 4.94% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
| 26,374,623 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 4.94% shares
Below 5% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|
Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period
|
Physical or
cash settlement
|
Number of shares
and voting rights
|
% of shares and
voting rights
|American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
| 257,450 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.04% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
| 4,194 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
| 35,282 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B
| 296,926 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.05% shares
Below 5% voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
