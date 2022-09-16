|
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 September 2022 at 8:40 am
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 14 September 2022 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and votes.
Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.99% shares
4.98% voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|5.05% shares
5.04% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.01% shares
5.00% voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|5.07% shares
5.06% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
|26,631,669 shares
26,631,669 voting rights
|4.99% shares
4.98% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
|26,631,669 shares
26,631,669 voting rights
|4.99% shares
4.98% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or
cash settlement
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|256,680 shares
256,680 voting rights
|0.04% shares
0.04% voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|4,194 shares
4,194 voting rights
|0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|44,409 shares
44,409 voting rights
|0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B
|305,283 shares
305,283 voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
