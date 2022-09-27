Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.09.2022 15:00:00

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

 

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                        27 September 2022 at 4:00 pm

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 26 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.95% shares

4.94% voting rights 		 

0.08% shares

0.08% voting rights

 		5.03% shares

5.02% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)4.92% shares

Below 5% voting rights		0.07% shares

Below 5% voting rights		5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 26,428,979 shares

26,428,979 voting rights		 4.95% shares

4.94% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A26,428,979 shares

26,428,979 voting rights		4.95% shares

4.94% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysical261,217 shares

261,217 voting rights		0.04% shares

0.04% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical40,130 shares

40,130 voting rights		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash132,108 shares

132,108 voting rights		0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights
   SUBTOTAL B433,455 shares

433,455 voting rights		0.08% shares

0.08% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sampo Plc (A) 44,60 1,29% Sampo Plc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verliert zum Handelsschluss -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen beenden durchwachsenen Handelstag freundlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt unternahm der ATX einen Stabilisierungsversuch, konnte sich aber letztlich nicht über der Nulllinie halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich volatil und schloss im Minus. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Asien beendeten den Handel letztlich im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen