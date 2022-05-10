10.05.2022 10:20:00

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)

SAMPO PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        10 May 2022 at 11:20 am

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14598/7/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-05
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 45.2811 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.2811 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com



Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sampo Plc (A) 44,06 2,18% Sampo Plc (A)