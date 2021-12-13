|
13.12.2021 12:20:00
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Clausen)
SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 13 December 2021 at 1:20 pm
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Christian Clausen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7303/5/4
Transaction date: 2021-12-10
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 19,000 Unit price: 43.857 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 19,000 Volume weighted average price: 43.857 EUR
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com
