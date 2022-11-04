04.11.2022 15:30:00

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Lamminen)

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Lamminen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Johanna Lamminen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 20824/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-03
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 640 Unit price: 45.0659 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 640 Volume weighted average price: 45.0659 EUR

____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


