Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Patrick Lapveteläinen
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10030/14/17

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-10
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: XS1995716211
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 106.4 PCT

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 106.4 PCT


SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


