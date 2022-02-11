|
11.02.2022 14:00:00
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Lapveteläinen)
SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 11 February 2022 at 3:00 pm
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Patrick Lapveteläinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10030/14/17
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-02-10
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: XS1995716211
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 106.4 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 106.4 PCT
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com
