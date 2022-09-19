Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

|
19.09.2022 14:00:00
SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 19 September 2022 at 3:00 pm
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2017:1.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Patrick Lapveteläinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 19657/7/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-09-15
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,069 Unit price: 46.4631 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,069 Volume weighted average price: 46.4631 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,093 Unit price: 45.9489 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,093 Volume weighted average price: 45.9489 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 4,162 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com
