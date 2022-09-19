SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 19 September 2022 at 3:00 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2017:1.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Torbjörn Magnusson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 19654/7/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-15

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,970 Unit price: 46.4631 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3,970 Volume weighted average price: 46.4631 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,014 Unit price: 45.9489 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,014 Volume weighted average price: 45.9489 EUR



____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 7,984 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

The principal media

www.sampo.com



