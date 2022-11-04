SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 4 November 2022 at 4:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Murto)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Risto Murto

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 20822/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-03

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 596 Unit price: 45.0659 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 596 Volume weighted average price: 45.0659 EUR

____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030



