SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 31 August 2020 at 8:45 am

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Tetrao SPF)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: TETRAO SPF

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200831065335_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-27

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: XS2226645278

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,000,000 Unit price: 0.99448 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.99448 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

The principal media

www.sampo.com



