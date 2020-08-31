|
31.08.2020 07:45:00
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Tetrao SPF)
SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 31 August 2020 at 8:45 am
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: TETRAO SPF
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200831065335_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-08-27
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: XS2226645278
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,000,000 Unit price: 0.99448 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.99448 EUR
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
