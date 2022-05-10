|
10.05.2022 10:20:00
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos/Columba AS)
SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 10 May 2022 at 11:20 am
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
The transaction concerns the change of ownership in Columba AS. After the transaction, Wahlroos doesn’t have controlling interest in Columba AS.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14596/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 570,000 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 570,000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com
