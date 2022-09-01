Sam's Club Is Increasing Its Membership Pricing. Is Costco Next?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) Sam's Club has been a bright spot for the company in its recent quarterly results. For instance, the membership-based wholesale business saw its same-store sales increase 9.5% in the company's second quarter. This compared to same-store sales growth of 6.5% at Walmart's namesake stores in the U.S.Now, Walmart's Sam's Club is going to get another boost as the powerful division flexes its pricing power. The membership wholesale retailer is reportedly raising its annual membership fees, according to a report from CNBC.The move highlights one of the unique benefits of a membership-based grocer model over a typical grocer. And it begs the question: Could wholesale giant Costco (NASDAQ: COST) follow up with its own price increase, too?Continue reading