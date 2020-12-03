Samsara Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Best in Business List for General Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, a leader in Industrial IoT, has been named to Inc.'s inaugural Best in Business list in the General Excellence category. Inc. created the Best in Business Awards to honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference.

This list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc., recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had a superlative impact on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. Samsara has proven this impact by developing new technologies for both driver safety and electric vehicles, and in turn, increased the safety and sustainability of the operations that power our economy.

This past year, Samsara iterated quickly on feedback to support their customers' critical work, spanning essential services from transportation and logistics, to food and beverage, and city services. For example, the company recently released a number of new AI Dash Cam safety features that detect distracted driving, tailgating, and mask wearing. Together, these features are part of Samsara's broader safety solutions, which protect drivers on the road and address key challenges they now face due to Covid-19.

In addition to safety, Samsara is committed to helping customers reduce their environmental impact through the use and management of electric vehicles (EVs). Earlier this year, the company developed new tools to help public and private sector fleets adapt and streamline operations when adopting EVs. These tools include reporting to assess EV suitability, real-time charge status, and optimized EV routing.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies. Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today's problems to lead us to a better future, even if they've struggled to stay in the black."

Instead of relying on quantitative criteria linked to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 30 different industries--health, software, retail, business services, and more--and in age- and revenue-based categories. Honorees are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers' in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Samsara

Samsara is an Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) company that makes sensors and software to manage commercial fleets and industrial operations. We serve over 15,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls. With Samsara, customers gain complete operational visibility in one unified platform, so they can save time, save money, and keep their workers safe. Learn more about our mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com .

