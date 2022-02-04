04.02.2022 14:00:00

Samsara to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended January 29, 2022 after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Samsara will host a live webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Samsara logo (PRNewsfoto/Samsara)

Event: Samsara's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: https://investors.samsara.com/

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com. The press release will be available on the Samsara investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Samsara:
Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsara-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-2-2022-301475438.html

SOURCE Samsara

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen