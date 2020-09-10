Samsara Wins Five Gold Stevie® Awards in 2020 International Business Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the leader in Industrial IoT, has been recognized with a total of five Gold Stevie® Awards in the 17th Annual International Business Awards®. Samsara was acknowledged in the following categories:

Company of the Year (Transportation, Large)

Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (up to 2,500 employees)

IoT Analytics Solution: AI Dash Cam

Hardware (Networking): AI Dash Cam

Transportation: Electric Vehicle Tools

Across each of these categories, Samsara stood out for its rapid product innovation, customer service, and company growth. In the past year, Samsara released more than 100 new features and grew to serve over 15,000 global customers. ABF Freight, City of Boston, Clean Harbors, Swire Coca-Cola, Bragg Construction, and Dean Foods are just some of the customers who rely on Samsara's platform to power their operations.

According to this year's Stevie® Award judges, Samsara's unified platform and customer-first approach differentiates the company from others in the market. Recent updates to the platform include advanced AI safety features, such as preventative in-cab alerts, and electric vehicle reporting capabilities. With Samsara, customers gain complete operational visibility, so they can save time, save money, and keep their workers safe.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Samsara

Samsara is an Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) company that makes sensors and software to manage commercial fleets and industrial operations. We serve over 15,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls. With Samsara, customers gain complete operational visibility in one unified platform, so they can save time, save money, and keep their workers safe. Learn more about our mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

