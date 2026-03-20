Samsonite Q4 Profit Down; Chairman Timothy Charles Parker To Retire

(RTTNews) - Samsonite Group S.A. (1910.HK) reported that its fourth quarter profit attributable to equity holders declined to $97.3 million or $0.070 per share from $110.0 million or $0.077 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.076 down from $0.082 in the prior year. Net sales for the quarter increased to $963.3 million from $942.4 million last year. The Board recommended a dividend in the amount of US$140.0 million to be paid to the Company's shareholders in 2026.

Looking ahead, the company now expect the first quarter of 2026 to be approximately flat on a constant currency basis compared to the first quarter of 2025.

In a separate press release, Samsonite Group S.A. announced that Timothy Charles Parker, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, will retire from the Board following the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in June. The Board has elected Jerome Squire Griffith, an independent non-executive member of the Board since 2016 to assume the Chairman role upon Parker's retirement.

Griffith previously served as the CEO, President and a director of Tumi Holdings, Inc. from April 2009 until its acquisition by Samsonite in August 2016. More recently, he served as the President, CEO and a director of Brown Jordan, Inc., a leading manufacturer of outdoor and indoor furniture.

1910.HK were trading at HK$16.130, reflecting a decline of HK$0.560 or 3.36%.

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