Samsung Aktie
WKN: 888322 / ISIN: KR7005930003
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14.06.2026 11:35:00
Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron Are Fighting for AI Memory Dominance. Here's How You Can Buy All Three for About $65.
Companies have been making memory and storage solutions for decades, but it was artificial intelligence (AI) that recently woke up the sleepy sector. That's allowing specialized memory and storage providers like Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix to cash in.Unfortunately for investors, owning those companies isn't the most straightforward. It costs nearly $1,000 to own a full share of Micron, while Samsung and SK Hynix are based in South Korea and do not offer American depository receipts (ADRs), making it more difficult for U.S. investors to own shares.SK Hynix did recently file for a listing of ADRs on a U.S. exchange, but the exact timing of when shares could be listed is still unclear.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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