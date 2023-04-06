|
06.04.2023 02:58:36
Samsung, AMD Extend IP Licensing Agreement To Bring AMD Radeon Graphics To Future Mobiles
(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and AMD (AMD) said that they have signed a multi-year agreement extension to bring multiple generations of high-performance, ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics solutions to an expanded portfolio of Samsung Exynos SoCs.
Through the licensing extension, Samsung will bring console-level graphics quality and optimized power consumption to more mobile devices, AMD said in a statement.
Samsung and AMD first announced their partnership to license AMD RDNA graphics architecture in 2019, leading to the co-development of Samsung Xclipse, a mobile graphics processing unit (GPU) based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture in 2022.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!