Samsung Aktie
WKN: 888322 / ISIN: KR7005930003
|
27.07.2026 03:45:21
Samsung And Broadcom Announce $200 Bln+ Collaboration In Memory And Foundry For Next-Gen AI
(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics and Broadcom signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand their strategic collaboration across memory and foundry technologies, supporting the next generation of AI infrastructure, Samsung said in a statement.
The companies expect the collaboration to exceed $200 billion over the next five years through 2030, underscoring the scale and importance of their joint efforts.
On the memory front, Samsung and Broadcom plan to pursue a strategic partnership for the supply of industry-leading solutions, including High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), to power Broadcom's next-generation AI accelerators.
In foundry, the collaboration will focus on Samsung's advanced 2-nanometer (nm) and below process technologies for Broadcom's products, including Wireless Broadband Communications (WBC) solutions. The partnership is also expected to extend to advanced packaging technologies built on Samsung's 2nm process, such as 2.3D and 2.5D integration, enabling higher-performance and more energy-efficient AI and networking silicon.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Samsung
Analysen zu Samsung
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Samsung
|65,21
|54,05%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus der Handelswoche -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag bergab.