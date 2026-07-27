Samsung Aktie

Samsung für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888322 / ISIN: KR7005930003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.07.2026 03:45:21

Samsung And Broadcom Announce $200 Bln+ Collaboration In Memory And Foundry For Next-Gen AI

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics and Broadcom signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand their strategic collaboration across memory and foundry technologies, supporting the next generation of AI infrastructure, Samsung said in a statement.

The companies expect the collaboration to exceed $200 billion over the next five years through 2030, underscoring the scale and importance of their joint efforts.

On the memory front, Samsung and Broadcom plan to pursue a strategic partnership for the supply of industry-leading solutions, including High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), to power Broadcom's next-generation AI accelerators.

In foundry, the collaboration will focus on Samsung's advanced 2-nanometer (nm) and below process technologies for Broadcom's products, including Wireless Broadband Communications (WBC) solutions. The partnership is also expected to extend to advanced packaging technologies built on Samsung's 2nm process, such as 2.3D and 2.5D integration, enabling higher-performance and more energy-efficient AI and networking silicon.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Samsung

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Samsung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Samsung 65,21 54,05% Samsung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
26.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus der Handelswoche -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag bergab.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen