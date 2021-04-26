Samsung Biologics and TG Therapeutics Expand Collaboration for the Large Scale Manufacture of Ublituximab

INCHEON, South Korea and NEW YORK, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced an expansion of a large-scale contract manufacturing deal for the supply of TG Therapeutics' ublituximab, an investigational anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody. TG Therapeutics has completed a rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting approval of ublituximab, in combination with UKONIQ™ (umbralisib), TG Therapeutics' oral once-daily inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, as a treatment for patients with CLL, based primarily on the positive results from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial. Ublituximab was also the subject of two successful Phase 3 trials in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and a BLA is currently being prepared for this indication.

"We are very glad to be able to flexibly accommodate our client's expanded needs through our facilities," John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, commented. Rim added, "By supporting TG Therapeutics in this partnership, we are contributing to bringing needed treatments to patients around the world and getting a step closer to our vision of bringing about a better life for humanity."

Michael S. Weiss, Executive Chairman and CEO of TG Therapeutics, stated, "Samsung is the global leader in biologics manufacturing and we are happy to have them as our partner as we look forward to the potential commercialization of ublituximab across both oncology and autoimmune indications. With the recent positive ULTIMATE I and II MS Phase 3 studies, we re-evaluated our supply needs and were very pleased we were able to secure the long-term capacity we believe we will need to meet the potential global demand for ublituximab. This is an important next step in our long-standing relationship with Samsung."

In order to support all its current and potential clients around the world, Samsung Biologics is currently building its fourth and largest biomanufacturing facility in Incheon, Korea. Upon completion of the said plant in 2023, Samsung Biologics will hold 620,000 liters of biomanufacturing capacity, or approximately a quarter of the entire bio-CMO capacity globally. The company provides contract manufacturing, contract development, and testing services all from a single location, offering end-to-end services for its clients.

ABOUT UBLITUXIMAB

Ublituximab is an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells. When ublituximab binds to the B-cell it triggers a series of immunological reactions, including antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement dependent cytotoxicity (CDC), leading to destruction of the cell. Additionally, ublituximab is uniquely designed, to lack certain sugar molecules normally expressed on the antibody. Removal of these sugar molecules, a process called glycoengineering, has been shown to enhance the potency of ublituximab, especially the ADCC activity. Targeting CD20 using monoclonal antibodies has proven to be an important therapeutic approach for the management of B-cell malignancies and autoimmune disorders, both diseases driven by the abnormal growth or function of B-cells.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ™ (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and LinkedIn.

UKONIQ™ is a trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

Samsung Biologics Forward-looking Statement

Samsung Biologics Forward-looking Statements This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements that describe Samsung Biologics' objectives, plans or goals. All such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except as required by law, Samsung Biologics will not update any forward-looking statements to reflect material developments that may occur after the date of this press release.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the development and potential commercialization of ublituximab, the relationship with Samsung, and the supply of ublituximab. In addition to the risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are the following: the risk that ublituximab will not be approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority for CLL, RMS, or any other indication; the risk that ublituximab will not be commercially successful if approved; our ability to successfully and cost effectively complete preclinical and clinical trials; the Company's reliance on third parties for manufacturing, distribution and supply, and a range of other support functions for its clinical and commercial products, including ublituximab; the uncertainties inherent in research and development; and the risk that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated government control measures have an adverse impact on our research and development plans or commercialization efforts. Further discussion about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.tgtherapeutics.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

