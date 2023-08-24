Samsung Biologics appoints new leadership to oversee quality and regulatory affairs

- Distinguished industry leaders with extensive track records in quality assurance and regulatory affairs join Samsung Biologics to support the company's quality-driven business operation.

INCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointments of Gail Ward as Executive Vice President and Head of the Quality Center, and Sojeong Lee as Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs.

A seasoned pharmaceutical executive, Ward has almost four decades of extensive quality experience in both large pharmaceutical companies and entrepreneurial biotech companies. Prior to joining Samsung Biologics, Ward served as Head of Quality at ProKidney Corporation, a late clinical-stage biotech company specializing in treatments for chronic kidney disease. Her experience also includes quality assurance leadership roles at Celltrion, and senior positions at Diosynth RTP and Biogen.

Samsung Biologics also appointed Sojeong Lee as the Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs to oversee and manage the company's response to and relationship with global regulatory agencies. Prior to this role, Lee served as the Regulatory Affairs Director at GlaxoSmithKline in Korea.

