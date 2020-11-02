Samsung Biologics Establishes Partnership with China Biotech GeneQuantum Healthcare to Collaborate on ADC Development

INCHEON, South Korea and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) has entered into a strategic partnership with GeneQuantum Healthcare, a China biotech company, to jointly develop an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC), triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and other solid tumors. The agreement signals Samsung Biologics' accelerated entry into the China market.

GeneQuantum Healthcare recently received the US FDA's Investigational New Drug (IND) Good to Proceed Letter in May this year for its first anti-HER2 ADC asset, which was manufactured via GeneQuantum's patented intelligent ligase-dependent conjugation (iLDC) technology platform.

Samsung Biologics' approach to entering the Chinese market is strategic. The Chinese biopharmaceutical market was worth 38.5 billion USD in 2019 and is expected to a grow at a rate of 14.4% annually. This new collaboration with a Chinese company follows Samsung Biologics' recent development partnership with an innovative biotech, APRINOIA Therapeutics, further marking the company's strategic entry and presence in the market. GeneQuantum had previously signed its CDO contract with a CDMO partner for its first asset, however has notably chosen Samsung Biologics for its second antibody candidate. As a result of Samsung Biologics' recognized capabilities to achieve best-in-class client satisfaction, the company is currently having extensive discussions with a vast number of potential Chinese clients in the market.

Samsung Biologics has showcased a record of achievements in recent years. The company has dramatically reduced the time required for development stage, taking 6 months to DS manufacturing, and 7 months to DP manufacturing. Samsung Biologics has also recently announced its proprietary cell line technology, S-CHOice, in August this year, which shows improved titers up to two-fold from the industry average and maintains over 90% of cell viability.

Owing to these proven features, the company's CDO business unit has acquired nearly 60 contracts within a 2-year period, gaining recognition in the global market. Through these extended partnerships, especially with leading Chinese biotech companies, Samsung Biologics aims to further demonstrate its high-quality CDO capabilities and technology in the Chinese market to provide greater accessibility to breakthrough treatments for patients.

"GeneQuantum is excited to collaborate with Samsung Biologics, a global leading partner with proven development capabilities in the market," said Dr. Gang Qin, CEO of GeneQuantum. "One of the decision-making aspects for this partnership was Samsung Biologics' dedication and commitment to providing high-quality services. With this mutually beneficial partnership, we aim to further expand on this development scope to bring innovative treatments for patients."

"We are extremely proud that our CDO capabilities are continuously being recognized in the Chinese market, especially amid the current global climate," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "By joining forces with a leading biotech company with a distinguished reputation in the market, we hope to further expand on the partnership to provide effective and affordable treatments for patients with unmet medical needs."

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity at a single site, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

About GeneQuantum Healthcare

GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a privately held, innovative biotech company dedicated to the development of First-in-Class and Best-in-Class biologic drugs. The company is focused on the development of a new generation of bioconjugate therapeutics to meet the unmet medical needs of cancer patients globally. For more information, visit www.genequantum.com.

Media Contact:

Claire Kimcair.kim@samsung.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-establishes-partnership-with-china-biotech-genequantum-healthcare-to-collaborate-on-adc-development-301164458.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics