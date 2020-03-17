Samsung Biologics expands presence in Greater China Region with CDO partnership for Alzheimer's candidate

SONGDO, South Korea, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) entered into a contract development and manufacturing agreement with APRINOIA Therapeutics to develop an anti-tau monoclonal antibody candidate to treat primary and secondary tauopathies, including Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Alzheimer's disease, which are all currently incurable.

The candidate was selected from APRINOIA's proprietary antibody platform to target specific pathological tau aggregates with novel conformation-dependent epitopes, aiming to slow down disease progression. APRINOIA Therapeutics, headquartered in Taipei, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics and PET imaging diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases.

Samsung Biologics offers fully integrated development and manufacturing services at the largest single plant, enabling faster and better processes well suited to clients of all sizes at every stage of the biopharmaceutical lifecycle. Through this partnership with APRINOIA, which covers the full scope of the candidate product's development phase from cell line development, process development, cGMP manufacturing to IND filing support, Samsung Biologics has reconfirmed its position as a global leading CMO, CDO, and CRO partner.

"We're very excited about this opportunity to collaborate with APRINOIA, a biotech company with a distinguished global presence amidst the fast-growing bio landscape in Asia," said Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, and added, "We look forward to demonstrating Samsung Biologics' unique capabilities, scale, and integrated CDO and CMO services to our valued client in their pursuit of an Alzheimer's therapy."

About Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Songdo, South Korea, Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a world-class CMO, CDO, and CRO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With a proven regulatory approvals record, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com .

