Samsung Canada Expands Leading Device Protection Program for Mobile Devices

Fonelab, Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair and uBreakiFix to service Samsung Care+ walk-in repairs at over 100 locations nationwide

TORONTO, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Today Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. announced the expansion of Samsung Care+ service, a leading device protection program enabling same-day, walk-in mobile servicing at more than 100 stores nationwide.1

Samsung Care+ walk-in servicing is now available through three Samsung authorized partners: Fonelab, Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair, and uBreakiFix. The device protection program complements and is supplementary to the original equipment warranty and covers certain device issues, notably physical and liquid damage that renders a device inoperable, for up to two years to provide customers peace-of-mind knowing their devices will be supported by Samsung.

"We believe that loyalty is earned by delivering world-class products and great brand experiences; that doesn't stop once a consumer has purchased their Samsung device," said Jennifer Safruk, Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung Canada. "By partnering with Fonelab, Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair, and uBreakiFix on Samsung Care+, our consumers can trust they have our full support, wherever they may be in Canada."

Fonelab and uBreakiFix launch walk-in repair support for Samsung Care+ on June 7th, while Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair will launch on June 20th, 2019. Between these retail partners, over 100 locations across Canada will be equipped for same-day, walk-in Samsung mobile servicing.

Users can easily drop-off their device without an appointment at any of the Samsung Care+ authorized service locations nationwide. All authorized service locations use genuine Samsung parts, proprietary Samsung tools for the repairs, and conduct repairs by Samsung certified professionals.

These partnerships are critical to providing leading service to Samsung customers: Fonelab has eight stores in Ontario; Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair has 50 locations across Canada; uBreakiFix has 41 stores in Canada supporting Samsung Care+.



Samsung Care+ can be purchased with a new device or within 30 days of the purchase date.2 Samsung Care+ plans start at $170.00 CAD for handsets and provide coverage for up to two claims throughout the lifetime of the plan. Terms and conditions apply.3

To learn more about Samsung Care+ or Samsung's retail partners, please visit: Samsung.com/ca, fonelab.ca, mobileklinik.ca, or uBreakiFix.com.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2019, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Admired Brands" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study." "Best Global Brands" list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

About Fonelab Inc.

Fonelab is a Canadian retailer offering on-the-spot manufacturer authorized repair for phones and tablets across Ontario. Fonelab stores feature a transparent state-of-the-art repair lab and are located in Ontario's top retail shopping centres for extended hours and convenience. For further information please visit www.fonelab.ca or email info@fonelab.ca. Fonelab | Love your Phone!™

About Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair

Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair is Canada's largest and fastest-growing professional, while-you-wait, no-appointment-needed smartphone and tablet repair, care and services retail chain with 50 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador. More stores will open soon. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @MobileKlinik, or go towww.mobileklinik.ca. Images available at: https://mobileklinik.ca/en-gallery/

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com.

______________________________ 1 While the vast majority of Samsung phone owners will be able to get same day support – within a two hour window or less – certain exclusions apply. 2 You can purchase the Plan only at the time You purchase Your Device or within 30 days of Your Device purchase date. If you do not purchase the Plan at the same time as You purchase Your Device but purchase the Plan within the 30 days following Your Device purchase date, a 25-day waiting period will apply before You can request services under the Plan. 3 This Plan complements and is supplementary to the manufacturer's warranty but does not replace the manufacturer's warranty or warranty obligations during the manufacturer's warranty period. Parts and services covered by the manufacturer's warranty and the warranty obligations under the manufacturer's warranty, including battery replacements, are the responsibility of the manufacturer only. This Plan provides certain additional protection, which the manufacturer may not provide. Please refer to the terms and conditions of the manufacturer's warranty for more details.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Canada