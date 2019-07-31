Samsung Canada Unveils the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: A New Tablet that Enhances Your Creativity and Productivity

Galaxy Tab S6 enables people to bring their ideas to life and get more done

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. Today, Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. announced the launch of Galaxy Tab S6 – a new tablet that allows people to create and connect, enjoy immersive entertainment and accomplish their goals on-the-go. As the ultimate multi-tasking device, the Galaxy Tab S6 lets users do more.

"Many consumers today are looking for a device that can keep up with their busy, on-the-go lifestyles," said Jennifer Safruk, Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung Canada. "Galaxy Tab S6 is perfect for users who prioritize productivity over entertainment and want to feel efficient while enjoying the highest quality features like the re-imagined S Pen and advanced technology they have come to expect from Samsung tablets."



Redesigned S Pen Boosts Creativity and Productivity

Samsung's signature S Pen began as an instrument for writing and drawing but it has evolved to become the ultimate creativity and productivity partner. Now with Bluetooth connectivity and wireless charging capabilities, S Pen on Galaxy Tab S6 puts more power and control in users' hands. The S Pen magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet and wirelessly charges there, delivering up to 10 hours of battery life after just 10 minutes' of charge1. With the newly added S Pen Air actions, users can control the tablet with intuitive hand gestures even when the tablet is not in their hands. There is an option to pause a video, take a group photo or manage presentations with simple gestures such as moving the S Pen down to skip to the next slide.

Galaxy Tab S6 makes taking notes with S Pen a breeze. Handwritten Samsung Notes can be converted to digital text and exported to formats like Microsoft Word with just one click. You can also jot down quick notes or sketches while watching a video on the same screen by adjusting the Samsung Notes' window transparency—ideal for effortless multitasking.

A new-and-improved version of Samsung DeX is also packed into the Galaxy Tab S6, enabling you to seamlessly transition to a PC-like experience so you can easily multitask and optimize your display. With a DeX function key added to the Galaxy Tab S6 new dedicated Book Cover Keyboard2, you can launch and close DeX with the tap of a key. The keyboard has been fine-tuned for better functionality, including an S Pen holder, free angle stand, touch pad and new function keys.

Advanced Technology for Everyday Convenience

Galaxy Tab S6 packs new enhancements to its camera and is Samsung's first tablet with a dual camera, featuring an Ultra Wide camera within a compact 5.7mm slim body that is both lighter and more portable than previous flagship tablets. The Ultra Wide camera allows users to capture the scenery and landscapes just as they see them with a 123-degree field of view, as wide as the human eye. Meanwhile, the Neural Processing Unit lets you take professional photos through enhanced effects to your subjects, so your photos look like they were taken by a pro.

Samsung is also bringing the on-screen Fingerprint Scanner to its tablet for the first time with Galaxy Tab S6, so that accessing your tablet is now more convenient. This ease and convenience also comes with peace of mind thanks to protection by Samsung Knox, Samsung's defense-grade security platform. Additionally, you can easily wake your Galaxy Tab S6 by tapping on the screen twice, allowing you to log in and start your day quickly.

Plus, as a part of Samsung's Galaxy Ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab S6 becomes a hub of your connected experience to manage all of your compatible smart devices with SmartThings3.

Uncompromised Entertainment

Whether you are enjoying a new game or watching your favourite TV show, Galaxy Tab S6 delivers an amazing viewing experience. Its 10.5" Super AMOLED display, paired with four speakers featuring sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos®, keeps you immersed in the action.

Galaxy Tab S6 enables high-quality, captivating gaming through a combination of graphics, sounds, and intelligent hardware and software, bolstered by partnerships with leading game platforms like Unity and Unreal Engine. A powerful processor and Game Booster with AI capabilities enhance the gaming experience on Galaxy Tab S6 through optimized FPS, screen lag, loading time and more. Thanks to Samsung's partnership with Discord,4 you can access new live chat features through Game Launcher so you can strategize with your teammates throughout the game.

With Galaxy Tab S6, you can enjoy more of your favourite content. You can easily browse Netflix content on the device's Finder or watch your favourite YouTube videos ad-free, offline and on-the-go with four free months of YouTube Premium5.

Availability & Pre-Orders:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available for pre-order starting August 8, 2019 at Samsung Experience Stores, online at samsung.com/ca and also at major retailers across Canada, starting at $899.99 (MSRP). Pre-order a Galaxy Tab S6 together with the dedicated Keyboard Cover to save $124.99*. Offer valid from August 8 – August 20, 20196.

For more information about the Galaxy Tab S6, visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/tablets/galaxy-tabs6-t860/

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Product Specifications

Display 10.5" WQXGA, Super AMOLED Colour Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush Dimension, Weight 244.5 x 159.5 ×5.7mm, 420g Camera 8MP(Front), 13MP + 5MP (Rear) Memory + Storage 6GB + 128GB or 8GB +256GB , MicroSD (Up to 1TB) AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Battery Tablet 7,040mAh7, Fast Charging

S Pen 0.35mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® 5.0 GPS GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Sensors Optical Fingerprint Sensor,

Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor MIC 2 MICs Video Recording: UHD 4K (3840x2160) @ 30fps Playback: UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) @ 30fps Audio 4 speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Accessories Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover, POGO Charging Dock, S Pen

* All features may differ by market and mobile operator.

**All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

Terms and Conditions: *Some conditions apply. Save a total of $124.99 when you purchase an eligible Galaxy Tab S6 together with a Samsung Book Cover Keyboard for Galaxy Tab S6 (EF-DT860UJEGCA, regular price of $249.99). For more details, please visit www.samsung.com/ca/promotions

