Samsung Cuts Memory Production, and It's a Huge Win for Micron

The memory market is going through its worst downturn since the financial crisis of 2008. Even as the artificial intelligence and electric vehicle markets are growing, the consumer electronics and traditional server markets are in some of their worst-ever slowdowns. In fact, the latest PC shipment data just came out for the March quarter, showing a 29% decline in shipments from a year ago.That especially hurts the memory market, as prices for memory chips can fluctuate a lot, unlike end devices.But last week, all memory stocks got a boost when Korean giant Samsung announced it would be cutting memory output "by a meaningful level" to rebalance the memory market, which is in severe oversupply.