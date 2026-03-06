Samsung Aktie
WKN: 888322 / ISIN: KR7005930003
|
06.03.2026 17:49:43
Samsung Electronics Teases Upcoming AI Smart Glasses At Mobile World Congress
(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930.KS) is planning to launch AI smart glasses with a camera and a connection to a smartphone, according to several media reports.
The glances of the upcoming AI glasses were shared recently for the first time on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona by Samsung executive vice president Jay Kim.
Kim told CNBC that the smart glasses will feature a built-in camera positioned at eye level, helping AI to understand the field of vision. The device will be connected to a smartphone so that the AI can process the data received from the camera and generate information accordingly.
"Everybody talks about what's the next AI device is, and I know I've been looking at many different types of devices. Glasses, obviously is one of them and everybody's looking at it," Kim told CNBC.
Samsung's stock closed trading at KRW 188,200.00, down 1.77 percent on the Korea Stock Exchange.
