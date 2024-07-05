|
05.07.2024 02:50:42
Samsung Expects Surge In Q2 Operating Profit
(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) expects a surge in second-quarter operating profit. The company projects quarterly sales will increase 23.31 percent.
The South Korean tech giant projects operating profit of about 10.40 trillion Korean won in the second-quarter, compared to 0.67 trillion won reported last year. While it reported operating profit of about 6.61 trillion won in the first-quarter.
The company also expects second-quarter consolidated sales of about 74.00 trillion won compared to 60.01 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 71.92 trillion won in the first-quarter.
Second-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.
