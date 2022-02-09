Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Lands at T-Mobile and Sprint … and You Can Get it FREE

2022 is the year of no compromises. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G are all coming to the Un-carrier. New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+ for FREE (or up to $1,000 off the S22 Ultra) when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or an eligible Sprint plan...plus deals for everyone on all plans. All four devices light up T-Mobile’s 5G network, the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network. And only T-Mobile customers can tap into T-Mobile’s 5G Carrier Aggregation for faster speeds and greater capacity on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. Customers can pre-order today, February 9, and the new smartphones go on sale in T-Mobile stores on February 25 with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ to follow at a later date.

"A lot of people are taking time to reevaluate things … and that should include your wireless provider. You shouldn’t have to compromise. And at T-Mobile you don’t,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. "The Un-carrier delivers the industry’s leading 5G network and the industry’s leading value – a family of four can save up to $1,000 a year. And the Galaxy S22 5G lineup on T-Mobile unleashes your potential for wherever 2022 takes you.”

Deals for ALL

The Un-carrier has deals on Samsung’s latest phones for both new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers:

Get the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+ for FREE (or up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra) with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or eligible Sprint plan or up to $500 off when trading in an eligible device on ANY plan.

Pick up the new Galaxy S22 and get the second for FREE (or up to $800 off Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra or any other eligible device) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on ANY plan.

T-Mobile for Business customers can get the Galaxy S22 for FREE (up to $800 off NO trade in required) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on Business Unlimited Advanced accounts. Head here for even more business deals.

Plus, when picking up any of the new Samsung devices, during pre-order only, customers get a free memory upgrade from Samsung. Get the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB variant for the price of the 128GB or get the S22 Ultra 512GB for the price of the 256GB!

Leading 5G Network + Best Value = No Compromises

Customers shouldn’t have to choose between value or network — and there’s no compromises for T-Mobile and Sprint customers. It’s another way the Un-carrier is upending the way wireless works today to create a customer-first experience where customers CAN have it all.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G. T-Mobile has the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. And all three new smartphones tap into this powerful 5G network including advanced network capabilities, only at the Un-carrier. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – more than 310 million people across 1.8 million square miles. Plus, more than 210 million people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver blazing-fast speeds to more people than any other provider. Experts agree. More than 20 third-party reports rank T-Mobile’s 5G #1 in speed or coverage over the last year.

T-Mobile customers get unbeatable value. Just being at the Un-carrier can save a family of four hundreds per year on service alone over the Carriers. Plus, on Magenta and Magenta MAX, taxes and fees are included so T-Mobile customers will save all the taxes and fees the Carriers don't include. Add both up and a family of four can save up to $1,000 a year.

Meaning, right now customers can get a $1,000 phone for free AND a family of four can save an additional $1,000 a year on service including taxes and fees when they switch.

And value isn’t just about dollars saved. At the Un-carrier, Magenta MAX customers also get an award-winning Team of Experts customer care team, free stuff every Tuesday with T-Mobile Tuesdays, free international roaming in 200+ locations, Netflix on Us, a free year of Paramount+, discounts on YouTubeTV and Philo for a year…and more.

If all of this is sounding too good to be true… it’s time to reevaluate your wireless provider.

Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup:

Looking to upgrade to a 5G smartphone AND maximize its potential? Tune in to the live unboxing from T-Mobile’s Las Vegas Signature Store at 8:00am PT, here plus check out more details on the devices below:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 touts a 6.1” Dynamic AMOLED 2X adaptive display. It has a 10MP front-facing camera and triple rear-facing cameras with 50MP wide lens and 3X optical zoom. Plus, it comes with a 3,750 mAh battery and wireless PowerShare. Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 in 128GB or 256GB in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold starting at $33.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $799.99).

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ sports a 6.6” Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with triple rear-facing cameras plus 3X optical zoom. It comes equipped with a 10MP front facing camera, a 4,500 battery and wireless PowerShare. Get the Samsung Galaxy S22+ in 128GB or 256GB in Green, Phantom Black, Pink Gold and Phantom White starting at $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP: $999.99).

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the best of Galaxy Note series with the S series, including the enhanced new S Pen to better enable new ways to work and create on the go. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a curved 6.8” Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display plus a quad camera that include a 108MP wide lens with 100X Space Zoom capabilities plus a 40MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy S22 Ultra includes a 5,000 mAh battery and wireless PowerShare. Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in 128GB, 256GB or 512GB in Burgundy, Phantom Black, Green and Phantom White starting at $50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1199.99).

The Samsung Tab S8+ 5G touts a 12.4” display with an sAMOLED screen for ultra-smooth views plus a ultra-wide camera for crisp video calls on the go. It comes equipped with the enhanced S Pen and the ability to snap on a keyboard for a PC-life experience. Take productivity next-level with Samsung DeX which allows multitasking between devices and across multiple windows all at once. Stay tuned for pricing details.

Monthly payments are for well-qualified customers over 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

For more information on the latest Samsung Galaxy 5G devices at T-Mobile, head to https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/samsung-phone-deals.

Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $999.99 - Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Max 4/discounted devices per account. Offers via trade-in credit (if any) and bill credits. For trade-in offers, eligible device (e.g., Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB) required. In stores & on customer service calls, $30 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Memory Upgrade: 18+ & 50 US/DC only. By 2/24/22, pre-order and purchase an eligible Samsung Galaxy device and receive a gift of a device storage upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing 128Gb or 256Gb model (purchase a 128Gb and receive 256Gb, purchase a 256Gb and receive 512Gb). Storage upgrade not available when purchasing other models (e.g. 512Gb). Available storage capacity may vary by model, OS and SW version. Subject to availability. Additional restrictions apply. Offer subject to additional terms here. Savings based on comparison of premium unlimited rate plans; plan features (e.g., streaming services) vary. Sales taxes and regulatory fees included in monthly price of eligible plan. Savings based on T-Mobile's analysis of postpaid smartphone bills at AT&T and Verizon compared to T-Mobile bills. Rate plan features, taxes/fees, and savings may vary. See T-Mobile.com for details.

