Samsung Aktie
WKN: 888322 / ISIN: KR7005930003
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13.08.2026 08:00:50
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review: the top dog of folding Androids
With great software and battery for two days, the pricey svelte folder strikes best balance between phone and tabletSamsung’s top folding phone for 2026 is its first to carry the “Ultra” moniker in its name, packing a much bigger battery and better cameras into the thin and light body of a book-style foldable.The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra continues from where the exquisite Z Fold 7 left off last year. With its svelte chocolate bar dimensions opening into a square tablet, the Ultra sits above the new passport-shaped Z Fold 8 as Samsung’s top model. Costing £1,899 (€2,199/$2,099.99/A$2,999), it is a lot of money to pay for a phone, regardless of how many other devices it can theoretically replace in your pocket. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Samsung
|65,21
|54,05%
|Samsung GDR
|2 980,00
|1,71%
|Samsung GDRS
|4 200,00
|0,48%