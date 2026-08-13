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13.08.2026 07:47:32
Samsung Life Insurance Earnings Decline In Q2
(RTTNews) - Samsung Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (032830.KS), on Wednesday, reported a decline in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.
For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined 9.1 percent to KRW 689.92 billion from KRW 758.89 billion in the previous year.
Operating income declined 32 percent to KRW 622.62 billion from KRW 915.41 billion in the prior year.
Sales increased to KRW 18.76 trillion from KRW 10.91 trillion in the previous year.
Samsung Life Insurance is currently trading 2.65% lesser at KRW 294,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.
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