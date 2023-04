Samsung Might Ditch Google: Is the Search Engine's Dominance Ending?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The technology industry was shaken up late last year when the start-up Open AI released an updated version of its conversational chatbot called ChatGPT-3. Users started rapidly adopting the service, and it gained hundreds of millions of sign-ups in just a few short months with its human-like language model. To capitalize on this new revolutionary technology, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shook up the industry even further by investing $10 billion into the company while securing exclusive cloud computing access to its Azure infrastructure services. This Microsoft-OpenAI partnership now goes even deeper, with the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) tools now powering an updated version of Microsoft's Bing search engine, which is the number-two player in the search market.With all these developments, investors are concerned about the number-one player in search -- Alphabet 's Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) -- losing market share to this revitalized Bing competitor. However, I think these concerns are vastly overblown. Here's why.Continue reading