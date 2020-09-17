Samsung partners with Bambuser to drive customer engagement and sales with Live Video Shopping

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday 17th September 2020 | Samsung has partnered with live video experts Bambuser to create Samsung Live - an interactive broadcast experience where consumers will have the opportunity to interact directly with Samsung experts and purchase products in real-time online.

Premiering on Friday 18th September at 14:00 CEST on samsung.com/se/liveshopping, the event will be hosted by Oscar Nöjd, Head of Sales Innovation Mobile at Samsung and will feature an array of secret guests who will act as co-cost. The event will focus on the launch of Samsung's newly announced foldable premium phone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, which goes on sale to consumers on Friday.

Oscar Otteborn, Nordic Manager for Mobile at Samsung Electronics Nordic, commented: "We want to make shopping more fun and interactive for our customers. Viewers will see an unboxing of our news foldable mobile phone, but will also have the opportunity to talk directly with experts about the products and ask questions before making their purchases on the live shopping channel. This type of marketing is already common in Asia. Still, with a radically changing retail environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we see a massive opportunity for us to engage with our customers in an exciting way that gives them authentic interaction with the brand and all the information they need to make a purchase online."

This is not the first time Samsung has tested live video shopping. An earlier pilot trial that was broadcast on Samsung's own website was well received. Products were presented in collaboration with some of Samsung's ambassadors. In the next stage of Samsung's live shopping strategy, they are adding to distribution via partners Expressen.se, Di.se, Feber.se, giving customers even greater convenience.

Sargon Demirdag, Marketing Manager for Mobile, Samsung Electronics Nordic, said: "Creating great content is an essential part of brand building, but it can often be difficult to connect content with sales results directly. Live Video Shopping allows us to combine excellent content with an immediate sales channel, and our initial trials have shown fantastic conversion rates, so we are very excited about developing this approach."

The Samsung Live concept has been developed by the influencer agency Relatable, production and implementation of Bonnier Brand Studios in collaboration with the live video company Bambuser. The program will be broadcast live on Samsung.com starting at 14.00 CEST on Friday 18 September. See the live shopping broadcast at: samsung.com/se/liveshopping

Contact information

Sophie Abrahamsson, CCO Bambuser, press@bambuser.com, +46 8 400 160 00

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/samsung-partners-with-bambuser-to-drive-customer-engagement-and-sales-with-live-video-shopping,c3195806

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3195806/1307524.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/samsung-galaxy-z-fold2-5g,c2825860 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/sophie-bambuser,c2825865 Sophie Bambuser

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-partners-with-bambuser-to-drive-customer-engagement-and-sales-with-live-video-shopping-301133314.html

SOURCE Bambuser