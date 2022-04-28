|
28.04.2022 16:46:03
Samsung Q1 Operating Income Up 50%
(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported that its operating income for the first quarter rose 50.50% to 14.12 trillion Korean won from 9.38 trillion won in the previous year.
Sales for the quarter were 77.78 trillion won up 18.95% from 65.39 trillion won in the prior year.
Looking to the second quarter, Samsung expects server demand to remain relatively solid. It expects a decline in mobile displays earnings compared to the previous quarter because of prolonged geopolitical conflicts and lockdowns in some regions.
In the second quarter, smartphone market demand is forecast to slightly decline quarter-on-quarter amid continued seasonal effect with uncertainties over Covid-19 and geopolitical issues.
For the second quarter, the company expects TV demand to decline both quarter-on-quarter and year-over-year due to increased outdoor activities and continued market uncertainties.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.