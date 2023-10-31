Samsung Q3 Profit Down; Expects Memory Chip Market Conditions To Recover In 2024

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company declined to 39.84% to 5.50 trillion Korean won from 9.14 trillion won last year.

While macroeconomic uncertainties are likely to persist, the company expects memory chip market conditions to recover in 2024.

The Memory Business plans to expand sales of HBM3 products and will address growing demand for new interfaces while increasing the portion of advanced nodes. System semiconductors are expected to post improved results on the back of new products for mobile customers.

Samsung Display Corporation expects to maintain strong performance in the mobile panel business, driven by robust demand for premium OLED panels for smartphones.

Looking ahead to 2024, PC and mobile demand is likely to benefit from the arrival of some replacement cycles for products sold during the initial phase of the pandemic.

Samsung's operating profit for the third quarter also dropped 77.57% to 2.43 trillion won from the previous year.

Sales for the third quarter was 67.40 trillion won, a 12.21% decrease from the previous year.

