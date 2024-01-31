Samsung Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company dropped to 74.37% to 6.02 trillion Korean won from 23.50 trillion won last year.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter also dropped 34.40% to 2.82 trillion won from the previous year.

Quarterly sales declined 3.81% to 67.78 trillion won from 70.46 trillion won in the previous year.

Looking ahead for 2024, the company expects the memory business to continue to recover despite volatility linked with interest rate policies, reduced industry production, and other factors.

For the first-quarter, the company expects sales of a new SoC and high-pixel image sensors to remain strong. However, as the market enters the off-season, demand for some SoCs is likely to decline, and earnings are expected to decline for mobile DDIs after restocking is complete. Thus, it expects improvements in overall earnings to be somewhat limited.

For the first quarter, Samsung Display Corporation expects earnings in the mobile panel business to decline quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year owing to heightened competition among panel makers on top of effects of muted seasonal demand.

