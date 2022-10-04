Samsung Reveals Plans To Manufacture 1.4nm Semiconductor Chips By 2027

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor chip manufacturing firm Samsung Foundry, announced during the Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 event that it would try to make the semiconductor chips smaller, faster and more power efficient. The company also revealed its plans to produce 2nm and 1.4 nm chips.

Samsung Foundry began the mass production of the world's first 3nm chips or SF3E having Gate All Around technology some months ago. GAA is an overhaul of the basic transistor design, which only happens once a few years. The company has promised major benefits in power efficiency by using this technology. Samsung has plans to bring to the market second-generation 3nm semiconductor chips by the year 2024.

The company said that its second-generation 3nm chips would have 20 smaller transistors than first-generation 3nm chips, which will create smaller and more power-efficient chips for devices like smartphones, PCs, cloud servers, and wearables.

Samsung also has plans to improve its 3nm transistor fabrication technology with its SF3P+ process and begin mass production by 2025.

The company said that it will begin producing 2nm chips by 2025. This is when the South Korean firm will look into the backside power delivery for chips. Usually, powering transistors and communicating with them is done only through one side of a semiconductor chip. With the new backside power delivery technology, communication and power delivery are divided into opposite sides of a chip. This improves the overall chip performance.

Samsung Foundry also added a new node, the 1.4nm or SF1.4 to its semiconductor manufacturing plans. The company will begin mass production of 1.4nm chips by 2027. The company also has plans to improve its 2.5D/3D heterogeneous integration packaging technology.

The South Korean firm expects 50 percent of its chip demand to come from automotive, HPC or High-Performance Computing, IoT, and 5G markets. The company will use enhanced 4nm processes to manufacture chips for automotive and HPC segments. It is currently making 28nm eNVM chips for its automotive clients, but it plans to improve that with 14nm eNVM solutions in 2024 and 8nm eNVM solutions in the future.

At present, Samsung is manufacturing 8nm RF or Radio Frequency chips for the telecommunications sector and is developing 5nm RF chips that could be launched shortly. The company is also planning "cleanrooms" for its semiconductor factories. These sections will make it easier for the company to store fab equipment and use it when there is peak demand.