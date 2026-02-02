Samsung SDI Posts Wider Operating Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Samsung SDI (006400.KS) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company of 324.3 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 226.5 billion won, prior year. Net loss from continuing operation before income tax was 236.4 billion won compared to a loss of 347.2 billion won. Operating loss was 299.2 billion won compared to a loss of 256.7 billion won. The operating company noted that the operating result included a tax credit of 79.8 billion won.

Fourth quarter sales were 3.9 trillion won compared to 3.8 trillion won, an increase of 2.8% from a year ago.

