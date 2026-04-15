KKR Aktie

KKR für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.04.2026 07:43:36

Samsung SDS Shares Surge On Strategic Partnership With KKR

(RTTNews) - KKR, a global investment firm, and Samsung SDS, an enterprise IT solutions company within the Samsung Group, announced a strategic partnership aimed at supporting Samsung SDS' next phase of growth and long-term value creation.

Through this partnership, KKR — via funds it manages — and Samsung SDS will collaborate on a range of initiatives designed to drive value creation. These include advancing both organic and inorganic growth strategies, accelerating Samsung SDS' expansion as a full-stack AI solutions provider, and exploring new business areas. KKR will also play an active advisory role, working closely with the company's management team on mergers and acquisitions, capital allocation, and global strategic growth opportunities.

As part of the agreement, funds managed by KKR have entered into definitive agreements to acquire KRW 1.22 trillion ($820 million) of newly issued convertible bonds from Samsung SDS. The company plans to use this investment, alongside its existing resources, to strengthen infrastructure and capabilities, reinforcing its competitive position in key growth areas such as end-to-end AI transformation services.

Samsung SDS Co., Ltd. (018260.KS) was trading at KRW 177,700 up KRW 26,200 or 17.28%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KKR & Co Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KKR & Co Inc. 84,56 -0,49% KKR & Co Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: Asiens Börsen im Plus
Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Mittwoch mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen