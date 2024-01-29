|
29.01.2024 06:17:57
Samsung to integrate Baidu’s Ernie AI in latest Galaxy phones
SAMSUNG Electronics will feature Baidu’s Ernie Bot as a key attraction of its new Galaxy S24 smartphone series in China.The South Korean maker has pitched its latest handset family as the first of a wave of AI smartphones, and Baidu’s artificial intelligence (AI) tools will help with text summarisation, organisation and translation, Baidu said. It will also provide the backend support for Samsung’s “circle to search” feature, which is handled by Alphabet’s Google in other markets.Google’s Android software provides the backbone for the majority of smartphones in China, but the company’s add-on mobile services and app store are not available, leaving it to local companies to fill gaps with alternatives such as Tencent Holdings’s WeChat. For Baidu, the Samsung deal marks a major adopter of its Ernie AI, one of the earliest and best efforts to create a Chinese challenger to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.Samsung is making a push to expand its small share in China, the world’s largest smartphone market. The company’s foldable devices give it a distinctive position in the premium segment and deeper integration with local services such as Baidu’s may help entice more consumers to switch from Apple’s iPhone or local brands. BLOOMBERGWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
